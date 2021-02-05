Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Stock Position Boosted by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 994,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Maverix Metals were worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Maverix Metals by 414.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 31,227 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in Maverix Metals by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Institutional investors own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

NYSE MMX traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $5.37. 1,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25. Maverix Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.78 million, a P/E ratio of 109.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.10.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 million. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 4.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MMX shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Maverix Metals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.01.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.