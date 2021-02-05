Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) (TSE:MMX) Price Target Lowered to C$8.25 at Raymond James

Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) (TSE:MMX) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James to C$8.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.22% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

MMX stock opened at C$6.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.64. The stock has a market cap of C$972.18 million and a PE ratio of 115.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61. Maverix Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$3.10 and a 1 year high of C$7.78.

Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) (TSE:MMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$19.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.91 million. On average, analysts forecast that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

