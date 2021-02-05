Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.75% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MATW. TheStreet upgraded Matthews International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Matthews International in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of MATW stock opened at $33.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.38. Matthews International has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $36.16.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.73 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matthews International will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $145,800.00. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Matthews International by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,426,000 after purchasing an additional 348,807 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 21.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 876,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,604,000 after acquiring an additional 156,200 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the third quarter worth about $12,618,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the third quarter worth about $10,537,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 93.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 446,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 215,206 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

