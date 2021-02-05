Matthew Derella Sells 21,438 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
TWTR opened at $56.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $56.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Twitter by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Twitter by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,801 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Twitter by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 39,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 12,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 2,886.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.
About Twitter
Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.
