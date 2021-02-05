Matthew Derella Sells 21,438 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TWTR opened at $56.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $56.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Twitter alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Twitter by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Twitter by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,801 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Twitter by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 39,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 12,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 2,886.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TWTR shares. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $59.75 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $37.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.