Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materialise NV is a provider of Additive Manufacturing (AM) software solutions and sophisticated 3D printing services in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design and consumer products. The Company specializes in preparation of 3D prototypes for manufactures, software development, biomedical research, and online services. It is also engaged in the development of solutions for orthopedics, biomedical software and engineering, and printing of cardiovascular models. Materialise NV is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. “

Get Materialise alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Materialise in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $71.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Materialise has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $82.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -890.00 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTLS. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Materialise by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,319,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Materialise by 454.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 78,514 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Materialise in the 4th quarter worth about $2,569,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 29,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,042,000. 32.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materialise (MTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.