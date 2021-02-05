Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Increased to $168.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MTCH. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Match Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.43.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $151.50 on Thursday. Match Group has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $159.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.62 and a 200-day moving average of $125.95. The company has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $551,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total transaction of $3,693,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,155,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,325 shares of company stock worth $13,480,196. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 676.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,338,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,807,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,232,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 344.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,141,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,564,757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957,671 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Match Group by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,522,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,023,000 after buying an additional 3,747,476 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Match Group by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,967,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,634,000 after buying an additional 3,186,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $520,700,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

