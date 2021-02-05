Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Increased to $168.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MTCH. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Match Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.43.
Shares of MTCH stock opened at $151.50 on Thursday. Match Group has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $159.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.62 and a 200-day moving average of $125.95. The company has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.
In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $551,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total transaction of $3,693,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,155,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,325 shares of company stock worth $13,480,196. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 676.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,338,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,807,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,232,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 344.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,141,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,564,757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957,671 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Match Group by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,522,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,023,000 after buying an additional 3,747,476 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Match Group by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,967,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,634,000 after buying an additional 3,186,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $520,700,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.
About Match Group
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.
