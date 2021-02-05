Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,398 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Barclays raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.16.

NYSE:JPM opened at $138.25 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $142.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

