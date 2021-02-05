Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target Raised to $199.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $145.00 to $199.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $88.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.67.

Shares of VAC opened at $141.52 on Monday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $157.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 2.54.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian E. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total value of $127,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,331.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total value of $166,483.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,458.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,109 shares of company stock worth $6,215,136 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,281,000 after buying an additional 100,375 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

