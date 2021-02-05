Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,282 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 130,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $1,351,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

VAC stock opened at $141.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 2.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $157.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.80 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on VAC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $88.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.67.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP John E. Geller, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,571,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 105,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,501,928.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,109 shares of company stock worth $6,215,136. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

