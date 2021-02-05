Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.45% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Marathon Patent Group Inc. is a patent and patent rights acquisition and licensing company. The Company acquires patents from a wide-range of patent holders from individual inventors to Fortune 500 companies. It serves its clients through two complementary business units: IP Services and IP Licensing and Enforcement business. Marathon Patent Group, Inc. is based in Alexandria, Virginia. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Marathon Patent Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of MARA opened at $22.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.50. Marathon Patent Group has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $28.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 4.33.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 319.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Patent Group will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Patent Group news, CFO David Philip Lieberman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $46,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,700.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 632,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $12,962,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,079,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,148,502.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 651,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,082,455. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Marathon Patent Group by 333,397.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 126,691 shares in the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

