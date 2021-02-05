Manu Chakravarthy Sells 18,472 Shares of Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Stock

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) SVP Manu Chakravarthy sold 18,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $101,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $330,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ AXLA opened at $6.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.12. Axcella Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $229.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 22.66, a quick ratio of 22.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. Equities analysts predict that Axcella Health Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Axcella Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Axcella Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXLA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Axcella Health by 50.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Axcella Health during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Axcella Health by 176.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Axcella Health by 83.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 14,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Axcella Health by 289.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 37,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood.

