Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Manhattan Associates in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman expects that the software maker will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on MANH. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $126.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 97.26 and a beta of 1.93. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $132.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.98 and its 200 day moving average is $99.92.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.02 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $2,081,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,873,018.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $1,096,048.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,139 shares in the company, valued at $31,157,743.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2,241.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 556.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 461,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the period.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

