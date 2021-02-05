Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Manhattan Associates in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Pfau forecasts that the software maker will earn $1.32 per share for the year.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.02 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

MANH stock opened at $126.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 97.26 and a beta of 1.93. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $132.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2,241.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 556.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 461,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $1,096,048.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,157,743.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $2,081,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,873,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

