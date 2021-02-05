Man Group plc (EMG.L) (LON:EMG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $127.16

Shares of Man Group plc (EMG.L) (LON:EMG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $127.16 and traded as high as $157.90. Man Group plc (EMG.L) shares last traded at $153.60, with a volume of 2,499,520 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Man Group plc (EMG.L) from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 148.20 ($1.94).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 145.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 127.16.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

