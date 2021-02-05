MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target Raised to $61.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price objective boosted by Northland Securities from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MTSI. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.60.

MTSI stock opened at $63.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $64.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.28.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.93 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $84,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,371,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,180 shares of company stock valued at $5,365,465 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Summit Partners L P lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,593.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 888,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,915,000 after purchasing an additional 855,725 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,137,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,643,000 after purchasing an additional 278,218 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 126.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 461,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,702,000 after purchasing an additional 257,993 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 66.7% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 593,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,198,000 after purchasing an additional 237,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,094,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,283,000 after purchasing an additional 220,090 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

