LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report issued on Sunday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.78.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LYB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Argus upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $90.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 58,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 446,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 30,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $116,601.12. Insiders have sold 94,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,374 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

