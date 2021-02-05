Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.31.

LUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a report on Monday, January 11th. CSFB increased their price objective on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

TSE:LUN opened at C$11.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.57. Lundin Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.60. The firm has a market cap of C$8.78 billion and a PE ratio of 59.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.13.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley purchased 33,330 shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$272,306.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,432,446.10. Also, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman acquired 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$570,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$924,480. Insiders have bought a total of 228,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,706 in the last ninety days.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

