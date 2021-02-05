Loop Capital Boosts Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target to $187.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its target price increased by analysts at Loop Capital from $164.00 to $187.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.91.

NYSE:AVY opened at $169.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $169.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 46,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 8.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 11.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 145,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

