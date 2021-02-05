Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

LZAGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lonza Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.00.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

Shares of LZAGY opened at $63.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.00 and its 200-day moving average is $62.84. Lonza Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.99.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.