London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. London Stock Exchange Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.27. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $32.78.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

