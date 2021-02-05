Livenodes (LNO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9,050.58

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One Livenodes coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Livenodes has a market cap of $9,050.58 and approximately $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Livenodes has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Livenodes Profile

Livenodes (CRYPTO:LNO) is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. Livenodes’ official website is livenodes.online . The official message board for Livenodes is medium.com/@cryptomasters007

Livenodes Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Livenodes directly using U.S. dollars.

