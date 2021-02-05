Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. is the world’s premier live entertainment company, consisting of Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Front Line Management Group. The Company engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its concert pipe. Live Nation owns and operates many venues, including House of Blues music venues and locations, such as The Fillmore in San Francisco, Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre in New York and London’s Wembley Arena. In addition, it also produces, promotes or hosts theatrical, specialized motor sports and other live entertainment events. The Company is driving major innovations in ticketing technology, marketing and service. It offers ticket sales, ticket resale services, and marketing and distribution through ticketmaster.com, an e-commerce site on the Internet. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and is based in Beverly Hills, California. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on LYV. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $75.02 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.98 and its 200-day moving average is $60.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.97 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 95.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post -8.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2,206.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

