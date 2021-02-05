Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Up 7.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) shot up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $22.00 price target on the stock. Lithium Americas traded as high as $20.95 and last traded at $20.72. 7,661,619 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 9,866,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.28.

According to Zacks, “Lithium Americas Corp. owns Lithium Nevada and RheoMinerals Inc., a supplier of rheology modifiers for oilbased drilling fluids, coatings and specialty chemicals. Lithium Americas Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LAC. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Roth Capital downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.25 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a current ratio of 15.34. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.40 and a beta of 1.60.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

