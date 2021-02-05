Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lithium Americas Corp. owns Lithium Nevada and RheoMinerals Inc., a supplier of rheology modifiers for oilbased drilling fluids, coatings and specialty chemicals. Lithium Americas Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital downgraded Lithium Americas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Lithium Americas from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $13.25 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.63.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $20.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.33. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.40 and a beta of 1.60.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at about $604,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

