Lithium Americas Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Lithium Americas in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LAC. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Lithium Americas from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.63.

NYSE LAC opened at $20.13 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a current ratio of 15.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.40 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the third quarter valued at $12,287,000. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at $9,789,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 727,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after buying an additional 432,385 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the third quarter valued at $4,692,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the third quarter valued at $4,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

