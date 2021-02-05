Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock Price Down 13%

Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) traded down 13% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.30 and last traded at $18.80. 680,274 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 349,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LQDT. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 12th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $629.05 million, a PE ratio of -170.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.48 million. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 360.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at $90,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

