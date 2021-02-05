Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 2,313 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,982 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.3% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $8,621,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its stake in Microsoft by 32.6% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 22,739 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in Microsoft by 35.5% in the third quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 145,828 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,867,000 after buying an additional 38,174 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 31.2% during the third quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $242.01 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $245.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

