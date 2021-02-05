Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Price Target Increased to $310.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $229.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

LGND has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $191.50.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $180.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $57.24 and a fifty-two week high of $198.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.76.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.94 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 158.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $7,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,310 shares in the company, valued at $51,926,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $7,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,364,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGND. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,667,000 after buying an additional 408,870 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 247.9% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 321,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,645,000 after buying an additional 229,093 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 485,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,310,000 after buying an additional 217,081 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $18,777,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,219,000 after buying an additional 142,920 shares during the period.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

