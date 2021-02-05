Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) had its price objective upped by Craig Hallum from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LGND has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital upped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $191.50.

NASDAQ LGND opened at $180.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.76. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $57.24 and a 52-week high of $198.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a current ratio of 20.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.94, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.63. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $7,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,364,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $7,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,926,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGND. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,667,000 after purchasing an additional 408,870 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 321,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,645,000 after purchasing an additional 229,093 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 485,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,310,000 after purchasing an additional 217,081 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,777,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,219,000 after purchasing an additional 142,920 shares during the last quarter.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

