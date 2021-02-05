Life Storage’s (LSI) “In-Line” Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their in-line rating on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $82.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

LSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $66.67 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Life Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.33 to $93.33 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $81.33 to $85.33 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.58.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $84.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $44.87 and a 1-year high of $84.93.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.56 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Life Storage will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

In other Life Storage news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $571,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,980.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Life Storage in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage during the third quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 166.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

