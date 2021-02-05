Leonardo’s (FINMY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS FINMY opened at $3.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.28. Leonardo has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $6.44.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

