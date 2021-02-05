Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lear by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Lear by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,792 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Lear by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 0.3% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 54,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEA opened at $153.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. Lear Co. has a one year low of $63.20 and a one year high of $170.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.06, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LEA shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.59.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

