LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Short Interest Update

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 98,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of LCNB by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in LCNB by 5.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in LCNB by 4.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in LCNB by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCNB opened at $16.24 on Friday. LCNB has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $209.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.59.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. LCNB had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 8.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LCNB will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LCNB. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of LCNB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

