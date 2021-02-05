Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Now Covered by William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.29) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.62) EPS.

Shares of LRMR opened at $18.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $290.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.65. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $1.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 18,112 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares during the period. Finally, Logos Global Management LP boosted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 474.2% during the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 272,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead compound is CTI-1601, a Phase 1 clinical program to treat Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. The company is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.