Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $133.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Shares of Lannett stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.37. The company has a market cap of $261.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.31. Lannett has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.02.

LCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

