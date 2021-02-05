Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stake Cut by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.07% of Landstar System worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Landstar System during the third quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in Landstar System during the third quarter worth $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Landstar System during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 78.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.31.

Shares of LSTR opened at $146.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $158.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.26 and its 200-day moving average is $132.64.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.