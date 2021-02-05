Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.46% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lands’ End, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retailer. It offers men’s, women’s, and kids’ apparel, outerwear and swimwear; specialty apparel; accessories; footwear; and home products. The Company operates in two segments: Direct and Retail. It offers products through catalogs, online at www.landsend.com and affiliated specialty and international Websites, and through retail locations. Lands’ End, Inc. is based in Dodgeville, Wisconsin. “

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ LE opened at $32.42 on Wednesday. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.16 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.43.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.18. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $359.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 301.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Lands’ End in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lands’ End in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Lands’ End in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 5.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

