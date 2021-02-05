Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Short Interest Up 15.2% in January

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 958,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,315. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.13 million. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 36.80%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LW. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 311.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,571,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,227 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth about $793,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 43.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,042,000 after purchasing an additional 68,966 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 12.2% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

