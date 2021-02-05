Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Sitrin Capital Management LLC

Sitrin Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,632 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises 3.4% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 23.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $70,134,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Lam Research by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Lam Research by 7.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 target price (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.00.

Lam Research stock traded down $4.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $514.73. 25,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $509.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $585.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,977 shares of company stock worth $15,683,053. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

