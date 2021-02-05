Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND BANCORP INC. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lakeland Bancorp presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $14.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $733.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average is $11.66. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 535.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

