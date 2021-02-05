Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Short Interest Update

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 683,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LH shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.11.

NYSE:LH traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $223.78. The stock had a trading volume of 648,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $237.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $126,178.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,415.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

