L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) and MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Financial Contrast

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) and MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

This table compares L3Harris Technologies and MIND Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L3Harris Technologies 7.18% 11.29% 6.56% MIND Technology -63.69% -70.31% -23.39%

This table compares L3Harris Technologies and MIND Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L3Harris Technologies $12.86 billion 3.02 $1.33 billion $10.08 18.34 MIND Technology $42.67 million 0.68 -$11.29 million N/A N/A

L3Harris Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than MIND Technology.

Volatility & Risk

L3Harris Technologies has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MIND Technology has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for L3Harris Technologies and MIND Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L3Harris Technologies 0 2 16 0 2.89 MIND Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $230.13, suggesting a potential upside of 24.46%. Given L3Harris Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe L3Harris Technologies is more favorable than MIND Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.6% of L3Harris Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of MIND Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of L3Harris Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of MIND Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

L3Harris Technologies beats MIND Technology on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc., an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions. It also manufactures and integrates maritime integrated command, control, communications, computers, and cyber ISR systems for maritime platforms; unmanned surface and undersea autonomous solutions; power and ship control systems; and other electronic and electrical products and systems, as well as designs and manufactures electro-optical and infrared sensors and surveillance, and targeting systems. Its Space and Airborne Systems segment offers space payloads, sensors, and full-mission solutions; classified intelligence and cyber defense solutions; and avionics and electronic warfare systems. The company's Communication Systems segment provides tactical radio communications, SATCOM terminals, and battlefield management networks; broadband secured mobile networked communication equipment, including airborne, space, and surface data link terminals, as well as ground stations and transportable tactical SATCOM systems; helmet and weapon mounted integrated night vision systems; and radios, systems applications, and equipment for public safety and professional communications. Its Aviation Systems segment offers defense aviation products; security, detection, and other commercial aviation products; commercial and military pilot training solutions; and mission networks for air traffic management. The company was formerly known as Harris Corporation and changed its name to L3Harris Technologies, Inc. in June 2019. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing. The Marine Technology Products segment develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products. Its products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems; and HarborGuard, an integrated waterside surveillance and security system that combines radar, video, and other surveillance technology to provide security for various waterside installations. This segment also provides streamer weight collars, depth and pressure transducers, air control valves, and source array systems; spare and replacement parts; repair and engineering services, training and field service operations, and umbilical termination; and equipment, consumables, systems integration, engineering hardware, and software maintenance support services. The Equipment Leasing segment leases seismic equipment for short-term primarily to seismic data acquisition contractors and oil field service providers. This segment also sells used equipment from its lease pool. The company was formerly known as Mitcham Industries, Inc. MIND Technology, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.