L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 9,581.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 319,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,313,000 after purchasing an additional 32,874 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. 140166 initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.41.

NYSE:LHX traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $185.42. 16,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,282. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.03. The company has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

