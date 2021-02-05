L Brands (NYSE:LB) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

L Brands (NYSE:LB) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.95-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.74. L Brands also updated its Q4 2020

IntraDay guidance to 2.95-3.00 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of L Brands from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.72.

Shares of NYSE:LB traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,771,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,874,689. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.19. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $49.12.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

