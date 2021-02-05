Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.99. 965,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 1.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $45.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

KLIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

In other news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

