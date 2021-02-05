Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 200 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Xylem were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,195,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,530,572,000 after purchasing an additional 958,866 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,149,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 972,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,781,000 after purchasing an additional 240,481 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 808.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 256,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,076,000 after buying an additional 227,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,023,000 after buying an additional 189,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $97.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.62 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.61 and a 200 day moving average of $90.35.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $584,446.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $2,205,453.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,141,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,782 shares of company stock worth $4,388,566. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

