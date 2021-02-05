Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,012,541,000 after purchasing an additional 712,842 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ecolab by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $896,587,000 after buying an additional 582,990 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,894,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,605,000 after buying an additional 30,201 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,635,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,858,000 after acquiring an additional 629,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,466,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $208.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a PE ratio of -56.40, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

ECL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.71.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at $12,120,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,925 shares of company stock worth $42,441,256 in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.