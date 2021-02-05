Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Masimo by 3.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Ensemble Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 242,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,362,000 after purchasing an additional 47,336 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Masimo by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 5,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $256.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.65, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $143.90 and a twelve month high of $284.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.33.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 55,971 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.68, for a total value of $15,150,230.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,253,584.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.74, for a total value of $2,797,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,000,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 124,273 shares of company stock worth $33,575,334 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MASI. Raymond James raised their price objective on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.14.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

