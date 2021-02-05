Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,570 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 15,170 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,476 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

In other news, CFO Harmit J. Singh sold 123,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $2,099,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,503.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marc Rosen sold 19,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $383,137.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,592.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,618,801 shares of company stock valued at $30,629,481 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $22.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.83, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.47.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

