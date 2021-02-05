Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,913,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in Univar Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 392,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 17,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

UNVR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Univar Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

Univar Solutions stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.67, a PEG ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

